How to make our sick healthcare system fit

According to an Integral survey, 66% of Austrians "very" or "somewhat" pay attention to a healthy lifestyle, with only 5.5% "not at all" doing so. 70 percent feel "very" or "rather" healthy, only seven percent do not feel healthy.

The gap widens slightly when it comes to vaccinations: 64% make sure they "get all their vaccinations on time", while 14% "don't get them at all". 1,000 people were surveyed in August 2024.