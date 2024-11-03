At the university hospital
Boy stable after swimming accident, but in deep sleep
Fears after the tragic swimming accident in Berchtesgaden in Germany on All Saints' Day: the rescued three-year-old is in an artificial deep sleep. The Bavarian police are still asking for information about the incident.
There is still fear for the life of the boy from Hallein. The three-year-old is in an artificial deep sleep, but his condition is stable, reports a spokesperson for Salzburg University Hospital.
Girls discovered lifeless body
Two girls from Franconia saw the motionless body of the boy floating in the pool of the Watzmann-Therme on Friday evening - the "Krone" reported. The twelve-year-olds bravely tried to pull him to the edge of the pool. An emergency doctor present and another guest immediately began resuscitation. Spa staff set the rescue chain in motion.
The boy suddenly disappeared
The parents of the little boy from Hallein, who were in the thermal baths with family friends, wanted to make their way home at around 9.20 pm. While changing in the basement, the boy suddenly disappeared.
The Bavarian police are still trying to find out exactly how the accident happened. An eyewitness has already come forward, he is still too distraught by the images of the accident. He has asked for time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
