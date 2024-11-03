Orange warning level
Rivers continue to rush through Spain’s streets
On Sunday, the second-highest warning level, orange, remained in force in parts of the Spanish region of Valencia. While search and rescue operations are still underway, significant amounts of rainfall are once again expected.
The areas affected are those that were hit particularly hard a few days ago. The second-highest orange warning level was issued in parts of the Valencia region, including the province of Castellón. Footage from Murcia shows a car being moved by the masses of water. Mud and dark clouds dominate the picture.
It looks similar in around 15 villages: Roads are blocked by piled-up cars or stranded household goods and covered in thick mud. South of the city of Valencia, a relatively dry stream bed turned into a raging torrent and rushed through several villages. The destruction is huge.
Here you can see the picture from Murcia on Sunday.
Volunteers arrived with brooms
Many mayors then organized first aid for their residents. Volunteers also set off on foot to nearby villages to help out because the villages were cut off and roads were closed. The city of Valencia provided them with donations and tools such as brooms (see video of the operation above).
Almost 4,000 soldiers are deployed alongside rescue workers, with thousands more to follow. Five days after the severe storms in the east and south, at least 213 people have died. Numerous other people are still missing. On Saturday, a woman was rescued alive from a car in a flooded tunnel.
Here you can see a preview of the amount of rain.
The situation is being monitored
There is no relief in sight. Meteorologists are expecting considerable amounts of rainfall over the next few hours. The situation is being closely monitored, they said.
The places where it has not rained so far have often been flooded by nearby rivers rushing through the streets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
