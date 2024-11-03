Vorteilswelt
Women protest

Donald Trump: “I am the father of fertilization”

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 13:15

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has described himself as the "father of insemination". His rival Kamala Harris is lying when she claims that he is against artificial insemination.

0 Kommentare

Republican Trump is trying to use the issue to appeal to women and families in particular shortly before the US election. In the summer, he announced that the US government would pay for artificial insemination (in-vitro fertilization) if he won the presidential election on 5 November.

Alternatively, insurance companies should be forced to pay for the treatment - an unusual position for Republicans.

Donald Trump on November 2 in North Carolina (Bild: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP)
Donald Trump on November 2 in North Carolina
(Bild: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP)

The issue has been controversial in the US since the Alabama Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that frozen embryos are considered children. Several clinics in the southern state suspended their treatments because too many legal questions remained unanswered. The ruling is in line with the theory put forward by anti-abortion activists that embryos and fetuses should be considered children and enjoy legal protection.

Women protest in Washington
Meanwhile, in the capital Washington, thousands of women took to the streets at a "Women's March" to campaign for Trump's rival Harris. "We will not go back", they chanted on signs and in chants, as US media reported.

"I have a message for former President Trump: we don't believe you want to protect women," the Washington Post quoted one speaker as saying.

Women's March in Washington (Bild: 2024 Getty Images, AFP, Krone KREATIV)
Women's March in Washington
(Bild: 2024 Getty Images, AFP, Krone KREATIV)

According to the organizers, around 10,000 people were there. Thousands more marched through the streets in other cities. The Women's March first took place in 2017 after Trump's inauguration. Back then, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated in Washington alone.

Courting the same voters
Harris and Trump are fishing in the same pool of voters, fighting for every vote, because a few tens of thousands could make all the difference. Trump is "increasingly unstable", obsessed with revenge and bent on unchecked power, Harris accused the Republican. Trump called the Democrat Harris a "low IQ individual".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

