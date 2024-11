Alpine summer balance sheet: “Weather was ideal for animals”

The alpine pasture season was long this year: with the warm October days, operations at low altitudes went into extra time. But now all the animals are finally back home in the barn. Around 65,000 cattle, 20,000 sheep and around 3,000 horses were brought in this spring. "That's a slight increase," says Silvester Gfrerer, chairman of the Salzburg Alpine farmers. He sums up the alpine summer with satisfaction: "There were no long periods of heat and the vegetation was good. That was ideal for the animals because they prefer rainfall," says the farmer from Großarl.