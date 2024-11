Poland: “Have their own defense needs”

"Poland is also a frontline state"

Ukraine must understand that Poland, as a "frontline state", must also deter Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sikorski told the Polsat News channel on Saturday. According to him, the cabinet in Warsaw has submitted a proposal for a defense loan in connection with the military aid for Ukraine. It could have been done from the beginning, Sikorski argued: Ukraine could buy armaments factories in Poland on credit and pay the money back during reconstruction.