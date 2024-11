Old telephone box as a small library

The old telephone box was not disposed of, but simply given a new purpose. Those responsible in the municipality of Frauenkirchen simply converted the old phone box and put books in it. That's how quickly and easily the first book telephone box in Frauenkirchen was created. In cooperation with ARGE Bücherwurm, in which numerous local associations and organizations have participated, a unique place has been created that invites people to exchange, linger and discover books together.