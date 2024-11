New nature islands instead of a power station on the Mur

Two additional headlands are being created

After new Mur islands were created in St. Michael three years ago, there are now plans to reclaim natural space in Ramingstein. The excavators have already started work. The river is to flow more naturally again over an area of around one hectare. "Two new Mur islands are being created in the middle, creating two headlands," explains Mayor Leonhard Kocher (ÖVP). This will also give the Mur more space in the event of flooding.