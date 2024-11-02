Remembering the victims
On the anniversary of the terrorist attack in Vienna on November 2, 2020, the heads of government and the city commemorated the victims.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (both ÖVP) and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) laid two wreaths, candles and flowers at Desider-Friedmann-Platz in the city center.
In the attack four years ago, an IS sympathizer killed four people and injured more than 20, some of them seriously.
"Overcoming hatred through unity"
"May their loss motivate us to protect freedom, preserve our values and overcome hatred through unity," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a press release. "In memory of the four victims, we renew our promise to stand up for the protection of our fellow citizens as a defensive democracy - for an Austria and a world without any form of terror."
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer
Thousands of emergency services were deployed in 2020
However, the night of 2 November also showed "that we are a strong and courageous society that takes decisive action against terrorism", said Karner, recalling the efforts of the blue light organizations, volunteers and the police. More than 2500 officers from Vienna, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Burgenland and Styria were deployed at the time, with over 1000 of them working in their free time.
"Let's not be brought to our knees by terrorism
"Ludwig emphasized the significance of the event for the city's residents: "Most Viennese still remember exactly where they were four years ago this evening," he said. But Vienna "will not be brought to its knees by terrorism." Remembrance Day is a reminder to "always put what we have in common before what divides us", said the mayor.
