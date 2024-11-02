Vorteilswelt
Video goes viral

This is how ingeniously “sexy” Feller responded to a fan question

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 11:25

"How is it even possible to be so sexy?" When ÖSV star Manuel Feller heard this question, he laughed out loud. You can find his brilliant reaction in the video below.

Manuel Feller, Marco Odermatt, Mikaela Shiffrin and Cornelia Hütter answered questions from their fans at a FIS media event on the opening weekend in Sölden.

Liliana wanted to know from Feller: "How is it even possible to be so sexy?"

And Feller was immediately stunned. He burst out laughing. The others in the group joined in the laughter. The 32-year-old Tyrolean had obviously not expected such a spicy question. Once he had calmed down again, he replied modestly: "I wouldn't say that. It depends on the person's point of view. I feel honored if they see it that way."

Gut-Behrami (left) and Hütter (right) laughed along with Feller (center). (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Gut-Behrami (left) and Hütter (right) laughed along with Feller (center).
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

A video of his brilliant reaction can be seen here:

The FIS talk in full length is available HERE.

Feller: "Skiing is more fun than ever before" 
Feller's tactics as defending slalom champion were also a topic of discussion. "I don't feel so much pressure because the slalom field is very strong. It can go very quickly. Around 20 athletes can finish on the podium," said Feller. "But I'm confident. Skiing is more fun than ever before. A few years ago I was in deep valleys. Skiing was more of a duty than a pleasure. Now I just enjoy every day and hope that I can continue for a few more years.

The first slalom of the season takes place in Levi (FIN) on November 17. Can Feller build on last season's performance? ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
