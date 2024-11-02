This is how ingeniously “sexy” Feller responded to a fan question

Feller: "Skiing is more fun than ever before"

Feller's tactics as defending slalom champion were also a topic of discussion. "I don't feel so much pressure because the slalom field is very strong. It can go very quickly. Around 20 athletes can finish on the podium," said Feller. "But I'm confident. Skiing is more fun than ever before. A few years ago I was in deep valleys. Skiing was more of a duty than a pleasure. Now I just enjoy every day and hope that I can continue for a few more years.