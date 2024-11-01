Power struggle in Bolivia
Morales supporters take soldiers hostage
Against the backdrop of a bitter power struggle between former Bolivian President Evo Morales and incumbent head of state Luis Arce, protests by Morales supporters escalated further on Friday. According to the Ministry of Defense, a group of gunmen stormed a barracks in the coca-growing region of Chapare and took "around 20 soldiers" hostage.
The attackers also seized weapons and ammunition, the army said. A video published by Bolivian media shows 16 soldiers surrounded by demonstrators armed with sharpened sticks. "The Cacique Maraza regiment has been taken over by Tipnis activists," says one of the men in uniform in the video. "They have cut off our water and electricity and are holding us hostage." Tipnis is a stronghold of Morales supporters.
Supporters want to prevent Morales' arrest
Since mid-October, allies of the ex-president have been blocking roads in various parts of Bolivia in an attempt to prevent his arrest. The left-wing politician is currently under investigation on allegations that he raped a 15-year-old girl during his time in office in 2015. The ex-president rejects the accusations and describes them as an attempt to prevent him from returning to power.
Since Morales' supporters began blocking the road in mid-October, at least 70 people have been injured in clashes between police and demonstrators, including 61 police officers, according to the authorities. On Wednesday, President Arce called for the blockades to be lifted immediately. According to him, these have so far led to economic losses of 1.7 billion dollars as well as food and fuel shortages.
From popular head of state to political refugee
Morales was Bolivia's first indigenous president from 2006 to 2019 and was very popular for a long time - until he tried to circumvent the constitution and seek a fourth term in 2019. Although he won the election, he resigned after fierce protests and temporarily fled the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
