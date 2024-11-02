Back in Klagenfurt
WAC ace takes wellness vacation with local rivals
WAC newcomers Markus Pink (33) and Nico Wimmer (29) will line up for the first time as opponents in Klagenfurt in the Bundesliga derby on Sunday. What they think about their former club, whether they would cheer - and what both are currently missing in Wolfsberg. . .
Back to their old stomping grounds. Where their careers took off (again). Wolfsberg's new players Nico Wimmer and Markus Pink will line up as opponents in the Wörthersee Stadium for the first time tomorrow. Of course, it won't be a game like any other for the duo against Austria. .
"Like a home game"
"We've already played against each other twice - but in Klagenfurt it will be a completely different matter," says defensive stalwart Wimmer, whose move to Wolfsberg in the summer certainly hurt the Purple & White fan camp. "There will be the odd whistle or two. It'll be like a home game for me anyway - I spent three years there!"
And Wimmer has made real friends in Klagenfurt. "I'm still in close contact with Mahrer, Wernitznig and Cvetko!"
Recently on a wellness vacation
Curious: Nico is even still on vacation with his local rival! "Yes, we've just been on a wellness vacation with Flo Jaritz and our girlfriends in Grossarl during the international break. Before that, we'd already spent a few vacations together," grins Wimmer.
"It's a matter of respect"
For this reason, the Upper Austrian would not cheer if he scored a goal himself. "It's a matter of respect. I was popular with the fans, I still get on very well with Pacult and I played my first Bundesliga games under him. That's just not right!"
"That wouldn't be right"
His partner Markus Pink is in exactly the same vein. "I have a lot in common with Klagenfurt. We got promoted together, I scored a total of 59 goals, was the captain, my career took off here - it wouldn't be right for me to cheer there!" emphasizes the 33-year-old striker, who also docked at Wolfsberg in the summer but was still suspended for the narrow Cup derby win.
Hot for his first WAC goal
Nevertheless, "Pinki" is still eager to score his first WAC goal. "It will be another tight game. Klagenfurt will be very compact and keep the spaces tight," said the father of the family. Wimmer, who is also yet to score a WAC goal, warns: "Austria are strong with set pieces - and Bobzien can decide games on his own!"
How has the duo settled in at Wolfsberg so far? "Really well. In sporting terms, however, we're not yet at the level we could be," says Pink.
Wimmer on Pink. .
Wimmer and Pink were the protagonists in the first league derby between Austria and the WAC in 2021. Wimmer with an assist across half the pitch, Pink with the goal for the "Violets" to make the final score 1:1. Of course, the duo wouldn't have minded such a co-production this time either. .
