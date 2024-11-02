Between heaven & earth
An All Souls’ Day text for all creative artists
Last week, the "Krone" newspaper published a swan song by writer Robert Schneider on today's cultural scene. "Krone" science expert Dr. Christian Mähr was not left untouched by the text - and so he responds with a reply:
"We touch and we simply no longer outrage" was the headline. It quickly becomes clear that by "we", Robert Schneider is referring to the cultural scene, which is "primarily beaming at itself and losing more and more of its social relevance". Restless, I read on and am confronted with a deeply autumnal, disturbing image of a group of cultural heroes who have become meaningless and are standing before the ruins of their existence, now obsolete. Well, that's perhaps a little exaggerated; it's not as if the colleagues have to queue up at a monastery for a soup for the poor. It would be better to say that, according to Schneider, they all suffer from "lost significance". And, as he describes in a beautiful picture, they are walking hand in hand in the colorful autumn forest towards the final sunset.
Are things really that bad for culture?
The text - brilliantly written as always - left me shaken. I reached for my handkerchief. Are things really that bad? "It's not a shame to be forgotten, but it's sad that we no longer touch people ... that we no longer play any role at all, except on milestone birthdays", the article ends.
Is Schneider right? Of course he's right! But does he have to write it so explicitly in the newspaper? What worries me the most is that I often don't laugh all week until his comment in the "Samstag-Krone" - how does the cheerful Robert Schneider come to such a gloomy conclusion? And not me?
Perhaps there are biographical reasons for this. For example, the Vorarlberg writers' association "Literatur Vorarlberg" has around 180 members. I haven't looked through them all, but I suspect that none of them, myself included, will be saying anything to anyone in 40 years' time - with one or two exceptions.
Devastating! But let's take a look at the list of those who have "made it" - the list of Nobel Prize winners for literature. That's 121 people. Of these, 56 were known to me by name, and I've read something about just under a dozen. One, Herta Müller, even sat one row in front of me at an event at the Frankfurt Book Fair. I don't know how representative this result is for the vast majority of our fellow citizens, but I suspect: not very. I've always had to read a lot for work.
But perhaps we should look at something closer to home: the German Book Prize. It's only been around since 2005, and I even know two of the 20 winners personally, again due to my job, of course. I also became acquainted with some publishers - although I have to admit that, looking back, I would have liked to have done without the majority of these acquaintances.
The influence has always been limited
What does this teach us? One thing above all: the influence of literature on politics, social trends and HISTORY is limited and always has been. The admired colleagues of the 1960s may have overestimated their influence a little. The major trends of the time are driven by completely different forces. Not by the written word. The opposite impression is created by the media and their close relationship with literature. After all, a harsh definition of journalists is: people who have always wanted to write a book.
Today there is a lot of talk of bubbles, of echo chambers on the Internet and so on. The literary-media bubble has existed since the invention of the rotary printing press; it doesn't need sophisticated electronics.
Conclusion: we were never as important as we thought we were. That's no consolation, I admit. Perhaps the following is consoling: it is said that no one comes out of the intermediate realm of "Limbo" into the real paradise as long as their name is still familiar to any living person. Only being completely forgotten opens the gates of heaven. So do artists really want to sit around in this limbo with Thomas Bernhard and his ilk for decades, perhaps centuries? And talk? About literature, of course. And who should have received the Book Prize 2024... The sheer horror! Wouldn't it be better to be forgotten? And to play no role at all - even on memorial days when nobody thinks of us.
Okay, that was getting a bit elegiac. But what can I do? Today is All Souls' Day...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.