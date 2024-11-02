An All Souls’ Day text for all creative artists

"We touch and we simply no longer outrage" was the headline. It quickly becomes clear that by "we", Robert Schneider is referring to the cultural scene, which is "primarily beaming at itself and losing more and more of its social relevance". Restless, I read on and am confronted with a deeply autumnal, disturbing image of a group of cultural heroes who have become meaningless and are standing before the ruins of their existence, now obsolete. Well, that's perhaps a little exaggerated; it's not as if the colleagues have to queue up at a monastery for a soup for the poor. It would be better to say that, according to Schneider, they all suffer from "lost significance". And, as he describes in a beautiful picture, they are walking hand in hand in the colorful autumn forest towards the final sunset.