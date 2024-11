Next home defeat! Unease at the secret favorite

"We can't do that"

"We're still not playing our game. We want to be dominant. We're not doing that. We can't always say: 'We haven't found each other yet, the chemistry in the lines isn't right yet'," said Swiss captain Roman Josi. "The season is now 10 games old. We have to play well from now on." The Predators are second to last in both the Central Division and the Eastern Conference with seven points.