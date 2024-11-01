Tough training for police dogs on duty

"The training of service dogs has changed significantly over the past 30 years," says the Ministry of the Interior. The focus in training is on rewards. "The same process has taken place in human education. Dogs only learn well when they feel comfortable - just like humans," says an experienced officer. The tasks of service dogs are varied. The clever animals can react at lightning speed. This was demonstrated by the case of a tugboat. The alarm was triggered in the middle of training in Eisenstadt.