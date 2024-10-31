Successful coach Hütter
“I’m part of the project, I feel comfortable there!”
Coach Adi Hütter brought back success in Monaco, talks about contract extension soon ++ Captain Thilo Kehrer and Co. praise his work!
Sovereign runners-up. Back in the Champions League main phase for the first time in eight years - and undefeated this season until Sunday. It's clear that Adi Hütter is very popular in Monaco.
"But the most important thing is that I feel comfortable here!"
The successful coach's contract ends in 2025, and the 54-year-old makes no secret of the fact that the top French club is a perfect fit. "We now have a busy program, but then we'll sit down together," revealed Hütter ahead of the league home game against Angers. "But the most important thing is that I feel comfortable here - I'm part of the project."
A project that is also aiming for a title? The Vorarlberg native is humble, showing great respect for serial champions Paris SG and Lille, who beat both Madrid's top teams in the Champions League, Real and Atlético. It was bitter for Monaco that they recently lost 2-1 in the derby in Nice, their first defeat in round 9. "Unnecessary, we were the better team," said Hütter, who was annoyed that another of his players, Vanderson, received a straight red for assault. This was clearly addressed internally.
"The coach has good communication!"
Hütter enjoys great trust in the team. Especially with captain Thilo Kehrer: "The coach communicates well, explains what he has in mind and why. That's also one of the reasons why things work so well between us players and the staff," said the German defender, who was once a champion himself with PSG. "Our playing philosophy is very modern. And even when we don't perform so well, we always have a clear structure."
"Knowing what he demands"
Offensive man Krépin Diatta is also full of praise for the former Gladbach, Frankfurt, Young Boys and Salzburg coach: "The statistics speak for him. We know what he wants, that the team acts as professionally as possible. And we try to fulfill that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
