“I’m part of the project, I feel comfortable there!”

"The coach has good communication!"

Hütter enjoys great trust in the team. Especially with captain Thilo Kehrer: "The coach communicates well, explains what he has in mind and why. That's also one of the reasons why things work so well between us players and the staff," said the German defender, who was once a champion himself with PSG. "Our playing philosophy is very modern. And even when we don't perform so well, we always have a clear structure."