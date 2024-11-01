“It’s allowed to think about something else too”

Answer children's questions honestly

Sieper's team also supports parents in explaining what is happening to their children. "Adults should answer children's questions honestly and in age-appropriate terms, but not tell them more than they want to know," advises the expert. "For example, if children ask why there are so many police, you could answer: Because the police are looking for someone." This would give children a sense of security "because they know they will get honest answers and don't have to trust rumors in the WhatsApp class group," says Sieper.