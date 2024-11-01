Dealing with bloody deeds:
“It’s allowed to think about something else too”
Two acts of bloodshed in the neighborhood. The police outside the house and the suspected gunman on the run: The head of Krisenhilfe Oberösterreich explains how to deal with the terrible events in the Mühlviertel region - and how to explain them to children in the most understandable way.
"We have activated more colleagues in the mobile service and increased the telephone services on Tuesday and Wednesday nights" - not only the police, but also the Crisis Aid Upper Austria is in constant operation after the terrible acts in the Mühlviertel, as head Katja Sieper explains. After all, the uncertainty - no one knows where the suspected gunman Roland Drexler is - is a huge burden.
"In the beginning, we work with those affected to achieve initial stability in small steps - it's about simple things: How can I sleep again? What can I do about the anxiety?"
Simple breathing exercises can lower the heart rate. Because the body and the mind are connected, this can help.
Answer children's questions honestly
Sieper's team also supports parents in explaining what is happening to their children. "Adults should answer children's questions honestly and in age-appropriate terms, but not tell them more than they want to know," advises the expert. "For example, if children ask why there are so many police, you could answer: Because the police are looking for someone." This would give children a sense of security "because they know they will get honest answers and don't have to trust rumors in the WhatsApp class group," says Sieper.
Breaks can help
If the search for the alleged perpetrator takes even longer, the head of crisis support recommends that those affected and all those who are burdened by this should take breaks from media consumption or set times when they can get information. This is because constantly dealing with the topic would fuel uncertainty. Sieper: "It's okay to think about something else in between."
The Upper Austrian crisis helpline is available around the clock: 0732 / 21 77
