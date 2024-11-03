Take part & win
Folkshilfe on a hut tour in Upper Austria
This is no ordinary tour! Because you can't buy tickets for these concerts, you can only win them. The guys from folkshilfe are stopping off at four ski resorts in Upper Austria on their unplugged tour and selected "Krone" readers can enjoy a very special concert. Play along right here!
"Owa vom Gas" - this is not only a folkshilfe song, but also the title of the exclusive hut tour. Imagine it like this: the three guys from folkshilfe, unplugged, for a limited circle of listeners and on top of that, there's a day of skiing fun on the surrounding slopes for free.
You can only take part if you are drawn from one of the lottery pots, because you can't buy tickets for these four special tour stops in an intimate circle! All information here: oberoesterreich.at/folkshilfe.
The tour stops at a glance
- Friday, 20.12.2024: Bärenhütte Hinterstoder (2 pm)
- Saturday, 21.12.2024: Skiarena Hochficht (3 pm)
- Friday, 17.01.2025: Feuerkogel (2 pm)
- Saturday, 18.01.2025: Gosau Stubn in Dachstein West (2 pm)
The "Krone" and Upper Austria Tourism make it possible!
In close cooperation with Upper Austria Tourism and the four ski regions Hinterstoder, Hochficht, Feuerkogel and Dachstein West, the exclusive hut concerts are made possible. And so our "Krone" winners not only have the chance to win 25x2 tickets per tour stop, but will also receive 2 day ski tickets so that they can enjoy the day to the full.
Simply select your favorite date in the form below, fill in the details and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can take part until November 14 (9 am). With this in mind: Get ready for more!
