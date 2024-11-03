Folkshilfe on a hut tour in Upper Austria

The "Krone" and Upper Austria Tourism make it possible!

In close cooperation with Upper Austria Tourism and the four ski regions Hinterstoder, Hochficht, Feuerkogel and Dachstein West, the exclusive hut concerts are made possible. And so our "Krone" winners not only have the chance to win 25x2 tickets per tour stop, but will also receive 2 day ski tickets so that they can enjoy the day to the full.