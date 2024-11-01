Most beautiful hiking routes
Autumnal idyll in the shadow of the Zafernhorn
The extensive circular hike around the Zafernhorn starts from the Faschinajoch in the Großes Walsertal. In the off-season, you often hike alone on quiet paths through the picturesque mountain landscape.
The Zafernhorn is a striking peak in the Großes Walsertal, rising 2107 meters into the sky. An extensive hike leads around this impressive mountain and through the wonderful autumnal landscape of the biosphere reserve. The starting point is at the Faschinajoch - there are parking spaces at the end of the village of Faschina or you can travel there comfortably by bus. The Faschina Pass (1486 meters) connects the Lutz Valley (Großes Walsertal) with the Bregenzer Ach Valley (Bregenzerwald). The name is derived from the word "Fassia", which means "a strip of meadow". The name "Vaschin" first appears in documents in 1482. At this time, most of the Alps on the crossing were probably already overgrown. It is reported from later years that there was a house at the top of the pass, which was constantly occupied not only in summer but also in winter, and to which a chapel dedicated to St. Anne belonged.
Tips and information
Type: extended circular tour
Starting point: Faschinajoch, Großes Walsertal
Duration: approx. 4.5 to 5 hours Ascent: around 630 vertical meters
Requirements: good basic fitness and surefootedness required
Equipment: ankle-high mountain boots with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, hiking poles if required, sun protection, daypack with snack and drink
Refreshment stops: in the off-season, almost all restaurants in the area are closed, but the Biosphärenhaus in Sonntag is open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and can be visited when passing through - the small bistro area offers refreshments and snacks as well as coffee and delicious homemade cakes
Public transport: Bus route 570 from Thüringen bus station to Faschina/Passhöhe
The magnificent mountain world of the Grosses Walsertal
Today, the small mountain village of Faschina is part of the municipality of Fontanella and a popular starting point for winter sports enthusiasts and hikers. In the off-season, the impressive mountain world of the Grosses Walsertal can be enjoyed in peace and quiet. The Zafernhorn circuit is classed as moderate, but still requires stamina as it takes several hours to walk around the mountain. From the starting point at the Faschinajoch, the route first leads up a steeply ascending farm track to the beautifully situated Bartholomäusalpe. This is already deserted for the coming winter months, but you can still take a refreshing break at the fountain. In summer, hikers can stop here for refreshments.
From the Alpe, follow the trail markings on a narrow hiking path that crosses the slope and eventually leads uphill in sharp serpentines until you reach the Gumpener Grätle (1840 meters). From here you have a wonderful view down towards the Obere Gumpenalpe and up to the silhouette of the Zafernhorn and the surrounding mountains. The trail now continues slightly above the foot of the Zafernhorn. At this time of year, the mountain casts long shadows and bathes golden-brown meadows in deep blue colors. A little caution is now required, as the path can be slippery here and there. The route leads over a saddle into the Zafera-Alpe area.
Plant portrait of the fringed gentian
The common fringed gentian (also known as fringed gentian) is a member of the gentian family. Other common names in German are or were Wilder Bittersüss and Himmelsstengel. The plant prefers to grow on calcareous, lean meadows and alpine pastures in Europe and is mainly found at high altitudes. The violet-blue flowers of the fringed gentian have characteristic, fringed corollas, which give the flower its name. In terms of flower ecology, the species is a "large funnel flower", which attracts flower visitors with its violet scent and the UV reflection of the fringed petals. Depending on the location, the flowering period is quite long, from August to November, and pollinators are mainly butterflies and bumblebees .
We save the ascent to the summit for another day and continue via the Zafera-Furkla with the small Hubertus chapel to the Zafera-Maisäß. From there we continue in the direction of Brüche. An idyllic hiking trail finally takes you back to Faschina. During the circular tour, the Zafernhorn remains the focal point of the route and yet you have a different view from each side of the mountain. The autumn sun bathes the mountains and alpine meadows in a golden light, creating an almost magical atmosphere. Now is the perfect time for long, leisurely hikes before winter sets in and some routes remain inaccessible until spring.
