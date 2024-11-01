Autumnal idyll in the shadow of the Zafernhorn

The Zafernhorn is a striking peak in the Großes Walsertal, rising 2107 meters into the sky. An extensive hike leads around this impressive mountain and through the wonderful autumnal landscape of the biosphere reserve. The starting point is at the Faschinajoch - there are parking spaces at the end of the village of Faschina or you can travel there comfortably by bus. The Faschina Pass (1486 meters) connects the Lutz Valley (Großes Walsertal) with the Bregenzer Ach Valley (Bregenzerwald). The name is derived from the word "Fassia", which means "a strip of meadow". The name "Vaschin" first appears in documents in 1482. At this time, most of the Alps on the crossing were probably already overgrown. It is reported from later years that there was a house at the top of the pass, which was constantly occupied not only in summer but also in winter, and to which a chapel dedicated to St. Anne belonged.