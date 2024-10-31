Record result
More than 105,000 people marveled at Klanglicht
The festival of shining and sounding works of art attracted more than 105,700 visitors over three days. An extension to four evenings is now being considered for next year.
Works of art made of light and sound thrilled the crowds again this year. Over the three days of the event, exactly 105,710 visitors were counted, most of whom (47,710) took advantage of the national holiday to tour the 17 locations with their 24 installations.
A brief value added analysis by the market research institute BMM also revealed that visitor spending, excluding overnight stays, amounted to around 1.6 million euros. The visitor structure also indicates the attractiveness of the event: More than 60 percent of visitors come from the Graz area, with almost 7 percent coming from abroad.
Light art moves the masses
"Art can also move the masses and move them emotionally. It is these moments of pause and amazement that make up the magic of Klanglicht on three evenings and that of the theater all year round." says Bernhard Rinner, Managing Director of Bühnen Graz and organizer of the light and sound festival. Curator Birgit Lill-Schnabl is also satisfied: "The art installations on show allowed visitors to immerse themselves in a wide variety of dream worlds. I am delighted that so many people accepted our invitation and took the time to take in the works."
The date for Klanglicht 2025 has also been set: it will take place at least from October 24 to 26, 2025.
