More than 105,000 people marveled at Klanglicht

Light art moves the masses

"Art can also move the masses and move them emotionally. It is these moments of pause and amazement that make up the magic of Klanglicht on three evenings and that of the theater all year round." says Bernhard Rinner, Managing Director of Bühnen Graz and organizer of the light and sound festival. Curator Birgit Lill-Schnabl is also satisfied: "The art installations on show allowed visitors to immerse themselves in a wide variety of dream worlds. I am delighted that so many people accepted our invitation and took the time to take in the works."