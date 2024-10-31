Spain searches for missing persons and culprits

City leaders criticize that warning came too late

Although the full extent of the tragedy is not yet known and the search and rescue work will continue for some time, a debate has already begun in Spain about possible culprits. The media and the internet have been discussing whether the authorities should have warned citizens earlier or better. There has been criticism to this effect from several town hall bosses, for example. After all, we know that the "Dana" or "cold drop" weather phenomenon is dangerous. It occurs more frequently in the south and east of Spain at the beginning of autumn, when the first Atlantic lows with cold, damp air push over the warm Mediterranean.