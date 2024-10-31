There is no statute of limitations on murder
Roland Drexler is wanted until he is found
The bloody rampage in the Mühlviertel continues to move people all over the country and is keeping the police on their toes. The search for Roland Drexler (56), who is urgently suspected of the crime, is continuing intensively. And one thing is already clear: the search will continue until he is found.
250 police officers are still out and about in the Altenfelden and Arnreit area. On Monday, the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau, Franz Hofer (64), and retired police officer Josef Hartl (64) were killed there by shots fired from a rifle and a pistol.
The 56-year-old Roland Drexler from Altenfelden is being sought as the suspected perpetrator. He is said to have shot the two victims because of arguments about hunting, but has been on the run since Monday and cannot be found.
Still a lot of police
Around 250 security forces are still involved in the intensive search, even if the thick fog and geographical conditions (many forests) are not making it easy. Nothing will change over the holidays. Unless, of course, there is a recent development. "There is still a reassessment of the situation every hour," says police spokesman Michael Babl.
"Searching until he is found"
And one thing is already clear: "We will search until the man is found," says Babl. Because there is no statute of limitations on murder.
It is very likely that Roland Drexler will soon be placed on the Federal Criminal Police Office's most wanted list. For reasons of investigative tactics, the police will not reveal whether the wanted man has a passport with him.
Identification possible
DNA and fingerprints were taken at the man's three residences, so identification is possible at any time if Roland Drexler's body is found.
100 tips from the public
There is still a great deal of help from the public. More than 100 tips have already been received, including from other federal states. However, none of them have yet led to anything.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
