Cheers for the last time before the winter break

The Schweizerhaus finale took place in glorious sunshine. "We are completely booked out today and tomorrow," reports manager Hanni Kolarik. The regular guests don't miss out on the end of the season. "On average, I'm here four times a week," says Ferdinand Steinmaier. But what makes the Schweizerhaus so special? "You can get the best beer in town here and the atmosphere is simply unique," says the 55-year-old. Thomas Kozusnik can only agree with him; in the past season, he was in his favorite pub on 162 of the 231 days it was open. A beer or two is part and parcel of a visit. The family-run business is what makes it so charming.