This is changing with immediate effect for waste disposal

While collections for waste paper, waste glass and scrap metal have been gradually expanded since the 1980s, the collection of metal packaging dates back to the early 1990s. At that time, the blue garbage can was introduced for this purpose. From next week, all 717 remaining bins, which were filled with around 451 tons of metal packaging last year, will be sent to "waste retirement". Linz AG Abfall is starting the changeover under the title "Together instead of alone". "Metal and lightweight packaging can then simply be disposed of together in the yellow garbage can or yellow bag. This will simplify waste separation for the people of Linz," explains Linz AG Waste Division Manager Linda Peer.