After Harris meme
Kim Kardashian deletes son Saint’s YouTube channel
Is his father's political indoctrination to blame for the fact that Saint West no longer has his own YouTube channel? According to an insider in "The Daily Beast", mother Kim Kardashian has deleted her son's account. The reason: the eight-year-old had insulted Kamala Harris.
At the beginning of September, Kim revealed on her Instagram that she had "finally allowed Saint to have his own YouTube channel". However, the little boy had to sign a contract with fixed rules. Breaking any of the rules threatened that "mom will either delete my page or make it private".
Memes celebrated by Trump fans
Everything went well for almost two months. But then the primary school student posted a hate meme on his @TheGoatSaint account that originated in the MAGA world. In one cartoon image, a man lifts up his shoe and says, "I stepped in shit." The next image is a close-up of the sole of the shoe, showing a photo of Kamala Harris.
Trump fans posted screenshots of it and celebrated it on X - alluding to the fact that his father Kanye West is a longtime ally of Donald Trump. Praising comments such as "Smart like his dad", "Kanye must be so proud of him", "Like father like son" or "Dad raised him well!" rained down.
Shitstorm for Kardashian
When the YouTube account was suddenly deleted, Kardashian received a shitstorm from the Trump camp: "This censorship by Kim Kardashian is a dangerous example of what will happen if Harris wins." And: "Where does Kim get off suppressing his political views?"
Kardashian teamed up with Trump in 2018 to push through judicial reform. However, the reality show queen is said to have switched sides in the meantime and has already appeared together with the vice president.
The 44-year-old then revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that her relationship with Trump had broken down: "I don't think he likes me very much. But that's okay with me!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
