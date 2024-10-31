NBA: “Painful defeat” for Jakob Pöltl

Toronto had trailed by 23 points early on, but found its way back into the game after going 28:51 ahead in the 17th minute. The fact that it was not enough for victory was also due to the Hornets' "second set". The reserves of the hosts from North Carolina were responsible for a total of 72 points. In the absence of the injured Scottie Barnes (fractured right eye socket bone), RJ Barrett (31) and Gradey Dick (30) were the best scorers for the Raptors, who host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.