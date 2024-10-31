Despite double-double
NBA: “Painful defeat” for Jakob Pöltl
Despite another double-double from Jakob Pöltl, the Toronto Raptors suffered their third defeat in a row and their fourth in the fifth game of the season in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time).
The 29-year-old Vienna native scored 20 points in the Canadians' 133:138 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, with ten of his 14 shots on target, and grabbed 16 rebounds. The center also had two assists and two steals in 35:07 minutes.
It was a "painful defeat", said the home NBA pioneer. Although his team shot 57 percent from the field, it was not able to contain the opponent's strength in threes. Charlotte recorded 20 long-range shots on 45 attempts.
Toronto had trailed by 23 points early on, but found its way back into the game after going 28:51 ahead in the 17th minute. The fact that it was not enough for victory was also due to the Hornets' "second set". The reserves of the hosts from North Carolina were responsible for a total of 72 points. In the absence of the injured Scottie Barnes (fractured right eye socket bone), RJ Barrett (31) and Gradey Dick (30) were the best scorers for the Raptors, who host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
Bronny James scores for the first time as an NBA pro
The upcoming opponent travels with a 110:134 defeat at the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James scored 26 points against his former club, while his son Bronny scored his first two points as an NBA professional. The Cavs, led by Evan Mobley (25) and Donovan Mitchell (24), remained unbeaten in their fifth game of the season. The Oklahoma City Thunder (4:0) also kept their "clean slate" with a 105:93 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Meanwhile, the defending champions Boston Celtics suffered their first defeat with a 132-135 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Pöltl's former Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam decided the game with a long-range shot. He scored 29 points. Boston's Jayson Tatum recorded 37 points, but was only successful with ten of his 25 attempts from the field.
