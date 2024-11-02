LIVE from 5pm: LASK must face Hartberg!

Not a game like any other

"It's not a game like any other. I was allowed to accompany them for a small part, a connection has been built up over many years," said Schopp. The 50-year-old coached the Styrians from the beginning of December 2022 until his move to Linz at the beginning of September. "They've made a lot of big things out of small things, there are a lot of people involved, not just me. They are following a clear path and they are continuing on this path," explained Schopp. And very successfully. Having previously scored just three points in five games, four under Schopp, the record under his successor Manfred Schmid could hardly be better.