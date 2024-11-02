LIVE from 5pm: LASK must face Hartberg!

Bundesliga in the TICKER
On August 3, TSV Hartberg and coach Markus Schopp lost 2-1 to LASK. Almost three months later, the two teams will meet again today in the Bundesliga. Schopp has switched sides, however, so will be hoping that the Linzers will prevail in their own Raiffeisen Arena as they did in Hartberg. This constellation ensures that the clash between the hosts in eighth place and the sixth-placed team will be highly charged.
Not a game like any other
"It's not a game like any other. I was allowed to accompany them for a small part, a connection has been built up over many years," said Schopp. The 50-year-old coached the Styrians from the beginning of December 2022 until his move to Linz at the beginning of September. "They've made a lot of big things out of small things, there are a lot of people involved, not just me. They are following a clear path and they are continuing on this path," explained Schopp. And very successfully. Having previously scored just three points in five games, four under Schopp, the record under his successor Manfred Schmid could hardly be better.
Four out of five games were won, and on Tuesday in Bregenz against Austria Lustenau the Cup quarter-finals were secured with a 3:0 win. That also left an impression on Schopp. "We're up against the strongest team in the league, who have incredible solutions in possession. They are very clear in their ideas and structure," explained the Styrian. Schmid has instilled things in the team with his patience and good hand. "That's the coach's signature," said Schopp.
Extra motivation
He knows his ex-players like the back of his hand. "You saw it with me against Wolfsberg, if you know the personalities and strengths and weaknesses of the opponent exactly, that's not bad," said the former WAC coach Schmid. However, he has now changed "a few things" in the game. "The way we've played in the last few games, we're unpleasant for any opponent," emphasized the Hartberg coach. Playing against the former coach will serve as extra motivation. "It's not a normal game for my players, but that shouldn't be an overriding issue, shouldn't play a role," emphasized Schmid.
Internally, the topic has not been discussed at all. Nor did he want to know anything about focusing too much on the two coaches. "It's not Schmid versus Schopp," emphasized the TSV coach. LASK striker Maximilian Entrup will also be full of emotion, as he is also up against his former club. "They also have the advantage that I know the opponents. It's a 50:50 game that we want to win," said the ÖFB team striker.
His team struggled to reach the round of 16 with a 2:1 win at second-division side Voitsberg on Wednesday. "You saw in the Cup that other teams also made an effort. It's often very difficult in games like this. We can expect a really good opponent, a big challenge," said Schmid. This also awaits Linz, due to the Styrians' positive run. "Self-confidence is a factor and we've built up a lot of it. We're traveling to Linz with a broad chest and of course we want to win," said Schmid, setting the agenda.
400th LASK win in the Bundesliga?
With a win, LASK could move into the 400 club of the Bundesliga, which includes Austria Vienna, Rapid, Salzburg, Sturm Graz, Wacker Innsbruck and Admira. "It's a very important game for us, in which we want to make a clear statement," said Schopp. With a win, Linz would move one point clear of Hartberg.
