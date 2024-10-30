Kaufmann "aftermath"
Linz pub had to file for insolvency
Today, Wednesday, reorganization proceedings without self-administration were opened for the assets of KaBB Gastro at the Linz Regional Court at the company's own request. Shareholder Christian Meixner, who is known to have taken over the Kaufmann Group's gastronomy holdings, expressly emphasizes in an interview with the "Krone": "The Oberwirt in St. Magdalena is not affected by this."
According to the information in the insolvency application, the "Lunzerwirt" is currently the company's main business and the intention is to continue it. Seven people are currently employed in this business. The restaurant is very well booked until Christmas.
At the debtor's second mainstay, the bar business "El Mariachi" in the old town of Linz, one employee works 20 hours per week alongside the managing director Christian Meixner. This business is also to be continued. A continuation forecast for the continuation of these two companies was attached to the insolvency application, which assumes cost-covering income during the continuation period.
615,000 euros in debt
A total of 24 employees and 65 creditors are affected. Liabilities of around 615,000 euros are reported. The intention is now to restructure the company by offering the insolvency creditors a restructuring plan of 20%, 10% payable within a short period of time and 10% payable within 24 months of acceptance of this restructuring plan.
"The insolvency administrator will quickly examine whether it is possible to continue the pubs without further damage to the creditors," says Petra Wögerbauer from KSV1870, which represents the creditors. Dr. Eva Meusburger-Streicher, attorney at law 4020 Linz, has been appointed insolvency administrator. The first creditors' meeting and examination hearing will take place on 14.01.2025 at the Linz Regional Court. On February 21, 2025, the creditors will negotiate and vote on the proposed restructuring plan at the Linz Regional Court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.