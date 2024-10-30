Linz pub had to file for insolvency

"The insolvency administrator will quickly examine whether it is possible to continue the pubs without further damage to the creditors," says Petra Wögerbauer from KSV1870, which represents the creditors. Dr. Eva Meusburger-Streicher, attorney at law 4020 Linz, has been appointed insolvency administrator. The first creditors' meeting and examination hearing will take place on 14.01.2025 at the Linz Regional Court. On February 21, 2025, the creditors will negotiate and vote on the proposed restructuring plan at the Linz Regional Court.