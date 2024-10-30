"Discriminatory"
“Oberindianer” banned from Udo Lindenberg’s hit song
Choirs in Berlin want to remove the word "Oberindianer" from Udo Lindenberg's 1983 hit "Sonderzug nach Pankow". It could be perceived as discriminatory from today's perspective, according to the Humboldt Forum Foundation in Berlin.
The occasion is two planned performances in November by eight choirs at the Center for Art, Culture, Science and Education. After an open discussion with the choirs and the artistic directors, the foundation decided to remove the word.
Discussion about word in Lindenberg hit
In 1983, Lindenberg's "Sonderzug nach Pankow" (Special Train to Pankow) was a cheeky appeal to GDR head of state Erich Honecker to allow him to perform in the GDR.
In his song, the Hamburg rocker sings, among other things: "I've got something to sort out, with your Oberindianer. I'm a yodeling talent and want to play there with a band."
You can listen to Udo Lindenberg's hit here:
"Even though the word in the song 'Sonderzug nach Pankow' had a metaphorical connotation when it was written in 1983 - and at the time it referred to Erich Honecker in a satirical-critical way - we are also aware that the word echoes the violent history of the colonization of indigenous population groups," the foundation continues.
Discriminatory and racist
The word is perceived as discriminatory and racist by many indigenous people and by many visitors.
Lindenberg was initially unavailable for comment. For the "Vielstimmig 2024" format, the choirs were asked to engage with the Humboldt Forum. This time, the focus was on the special exhibition "Hin und weg. The Palace of the Republic is Present". The performances are planned for November 16 and 17.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.