"Princess for one day"
From Köflach to Hollywood with the “Krone”
Two lucky people from Styria - Claudia and her daughter Carina - can look forward to a very special experience: they have won a trip to Los Angeles including an exclusive photo shoot with star photographer Guido Karp in a competition organized by "Krone".
In the famous film metropolis, Guido Karp's "Princess for one Day" team transformed the two winners into real Hollywood stars. The result was overwhelming: Claudia and Carina raved: "We really felt like princesses - we've never looked so beautiful in pictures before!"
Daughter: "Daddy" had a hand in it
Claudia, who works in a bank, and office worker Carina live in Köflach, Styria, 40 minutes from Graz. Contrary to what their surname might suggest, their lives have been shaped by a tragic accident over the past two years. Family father Emil was diagnosed with incurable abdominal cancer in October 2022. Two weeks later, Claudia's "first and only great love" was dead, leaving a huge gap in the life of her daughter Carina, who is the single mother of a ten-year-old son called Felix, after 35 years of marriage. But it brought the two of them even closer together.
"We're like best friends, real soul mates."
Carina Glück
Before his death, Emil Glück had spoken to his wife by chance about giving her a photo shoot for Glamour Photos. Claudia Glück: "I always complained that I hated myself in pictures and that I finally wanted a decent photo of myself." The fact that the Los Angeles trip fell almost exactly on the two-year anniversary of Emil's death can't be a coincidence for Carina. "I know that dad really wanted to make this possible for mom and had a hand in it."
Dining like the stars and a Hollywood shoot
After landing in Los Angeles, the duo were picked up personally by Guido Karp. "There was this famous photographer standing in front of us, who has photographed everyone from Taylor Swift and Michael Jackson to AC/DC. Guido and his wife Nicole welcomed us like old friends," says Carina. A short trip to the famous Santa Monica Pier was followed by dinner at the quintessential American diner: "Mel's" on Sunset Boulevard - world-famous from cult films such as "American Graffiti" with Harrison Ford.
The real highlight of the trip came the next day with a private photo shoot with professional make-up. The result of the photo session with Karp blew both women away. For the 58-year-old, "Guido is a true magician who transformed me as if by magic with the very first picture!"
Tour through Austria
If you want to experience this feeling for yourself, the "Krone" is bringing a piece of Hollywood to Austria in 2025! Because Guido Karp and his "Princess for a Day" team are coming to us on tour. If you want to have your hair and make-up professionally done and then be photographed personally by the star photographer, you have the chance on the following days:
April 24, 2025 in Klagenfurt
April 25, 2025 in Graz
April 26 & 27, 2025 in Vienna
April 29, 2025 in Linz
April 30, 2025 in Salzburg
May 1, 2025 in Innsbruck
May 2, 2025 in Bregenz
Further information and tickets are available at princess4oneday.com.
