From Köflach to Hollywood with the “Krone”

Daughter: "Daddy" had a hand in it

Claudia, who works in a bank, and office worker Carina live in Köflach, Styria, 40 minutes from Graz. Contrary to what their surname might suggest, their lives have been shaped by a tragic accident over the past two years. Family father Emil was diagnosed with incurable abdominal cancer in October 2022. Two weeks later, Claudia's "first and only great love" was dead, leaving a huge gap in the life of her daughter Carina, who is the single mother of a ten-year-old son called Felix, after 35 years of marriage. But it brought the two of them even closer together.