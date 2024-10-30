Legend returns
Now fixed! This is what happens at VSV
As the "Krone" already reported, the VSV ice hockey club is reorganizing itself. Andreas Schwab and Gerald Rauchenwald are retiring at the end of the season. Herbert Hohenberger takes over as sports boss. .
Now it's fixed! As the "Krone" already reported, VSV's current board, led by bosses Gerald Rauchenwald and Andi Schwab, are stepping down at the end of the season. "Due to time constraints, it is no longer possible for us to volunteer for VSV with the usual intensity. In the future, we will be part of a broad-based advisory board and continue to support the club in an advisory capacity," said board members Andreas Schwab and Gerald Rauchenwald.
Hohenberger fixed as sports boss
Managing director Martin Winkler will also be on the board in future and will be responsible for strategic and economic management. As announced, Herbert Hohenberger will be the new sports boss. He will work for Krefeld and Villach until the end of the season, after which he will concentrate fully on VSV. "The return of Herbert Hohenberger is a significant and forward-looking step for VSV. We have remained in constant contact over the summer and I think we have seized a great opportunity with his return to make the future of EC iDM VSV even more successful. Together with our new club structure, we are ideally equipped to continue offering exciting and successful ice hockey in Villach," says Managing Director Martin Winkler.
