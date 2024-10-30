Now fixed! This is what happens at VSV

Hohenberger fixed as sports boss

Managing director Martin Winkler will also be on the board in future and will be responsible for strategic and economic management. As announced, Herbert Hohenberger will be the new sports boss. He will work for Krefeld and Villach until the end of the season, after which he will concentrate fully on VSV. "The return of Herbert Hohenberger is a significant and forward-looking step for VSV. We have remained in constant contact over the summer and I think we have seized a great opportunity with his return to make the future of EC iDM VSV even more successful. Together with our new club structure, we are ideally equipped to continue offering exciting and successful ice hockey in Villach," says Managing Director Martin Winkler.