Crashed into bridge
After resuscitation: “Surfer” still in mortal danger
On Tuesday afternoon, so-called "subway surfers" allegedly crashed into a pedestrian bridge while riding illegally on the roof of Vienna's U4 subway station Schönbrunn. An 18-year-old man is still in mortal danger after the tragic accident. Another "surfer" is also in hospital with serious injuries.
According to Wiener Linien, the quartet's risky journey began shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday when the men climbed onto the roof of the U4 subway line from the direction of Hütteldorf and rode along.
Severity of the impact led to resuscitation
The daredevil action ended tragically: two of the group crashed into a pedestrian bridge over the line as they entered Schönbrunn station. According to Wiener Rettung, the force of the impact was so severe that resuscitation had to be carried out.
Professional rescue and the Samaritans took the two men to hospital. The 18-year-old "surfer" was still in mortal danger on Wednesday, while another of the men, aged 17, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No details of his condition were initially available.
Every case is one too many and will be reported to the police.
Wiener Linien
Psychological support for the subway driver
A 16-year-old third "surfer" escaped with minor injuries, the fourth man - who was only 13 - was apparently unharmed. The subway driver received psychological counseling. Service on the U4 was then temporarily interrupted between Meidling Hauptstraße and Braunschweiggasse.
Warning about "surfer" actions
The exact circumstances of the accident will now be analyzed together with the police using video analysis, according to Wiener Linien.
In this context, it is pointed out that such actions and tests of courage are always associated with danger to life: "We urge you to refrain from such reckless and life-threatening actions. No TikTok video, test of courage or selfie in the world is worth climbing onto a subway or streetcar and risking your life. Anyone who notices a dangerous situation should immediately activate the emergency call devices in the vehicles or on the platform."
In order to avoid such actions, Wiener Linien focuses on prevention and education in this context. For years, workshops have been held in schools in cooperation with the Education Directorate and the police. Children and young people are made aware of the issue of safety and correct behavior in and around public transport through lectures and subway tours.
