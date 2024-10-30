In the city of Khan Younis
Israel’s attacked terrorists in humanitarian zone
Israel's air force says it has attacked Islamist terrorists in a humanitarian protection zone in the Gaza Strip. Members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were attacked during "terrorist activities" in the city of Khan Younis in the south of the sealed-off coastal strip, Israel's military announced.
Prior to this, numerous measures had been taken to reduce the danger to civilians, the military explained on Telegram on Wednesday night.
Military: systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure
The army did not provide any information on possible victims. The military spoke of a further example of systematic misuse of civilian infrastructure and humanitarian protection zones by Hamas, which was in breach of international law.
Terrorists killed in the north of the Gaza Strip
The Israeli army also continued its operations in the north of the Gaza Strip. The previous day, dozens of terrorists were "eliminated" in air strikes and close combat in the Jabaliya area, it was reported.
100 positions attacked in Lebanon
According to its own information, the air force also attacked more than 100 positions of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Dozens of "Hezbollah terrorists" were "eliminated" on Tuesday, the military announced. At the same time, ground troops continued their "limited and targeted" attacks against the militia in southern Lebanon, it said.
Large quantities of weapons had been discovered, tunnel shafts had been blown up and rockets that had been placed in civilian areas and aimed at Israeli communities had been destroyed, the statement continued. The military's claims could not be independently verified. According to Lebanese reports, numerous civilians are also repeatedly killed in Israeli attacks.
