Pentagon enraged

Boeing charged 8000% too much for soap dispensers

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 08:05

Boeing is known to be in crisis - but the aircraft manufacturer may have discovered a lucrative source of income to improve its ailing finances. According to the Pentagon, the company has overcharged the US Air Force by 7943 percent for soap dispensers for C-17 transport aircraft. 

The Air Force is said to be paying more than 80 times the price of similar commercially available dispensers. 

One million dollars overpaid for dispensers
According to the US Department of Defense report, the soap dispensers are one of about a dozen spare parts for which Boeing overcharged. The cost of the profiteering amounted to nearly one million dollars, according to the agency. 

A Boeing C-17A Globemaster
A Boeing C-17A Globemaster
(Bild: APA/AFP)

The cost of a single Boeing soap dispenser to the Air Force was not disclosed. However, the Air Force overpaid a total of 149,072 dollars for all soap dispensers.

Inspector General: "Internal controls needed"
"The Air Force needs to establish and implement more effective internal controls to prevent overpaying for spare parts for the remainder of this contract, which runs through 2031," warned Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch. The official warned that this profiteering could result in other spare parts not being purchased under the contract - and this could reduce the C-17's operational readiness worldwide.

Boeing stated that it would investigate the allegations made in the report. The company announced that it would provide a detailed response "in the coming days". 

According to the Air Force, the Boeing Globemaster C-17 is "the most flexible cargo aircraft". It can transport large pieces of equipment and groups of people for military, humanitarian or peacekeeping missions. US authorities own around 220 of these aircraft.

