Pentagon enraged
Boeing charged 8000% too much for soap dispensers
Boeing is known to be in crisis - but the aircraft manufacturer may have discovered a lucrative source of income to improve its ailing finances. According to the Pentagon, the company has overcharged the US Air Force by 7943 percent for soap dispensers for C-17 transport aircraft.
The Air Force is said to be paying more than 80 times the price of similar commercially available dispensers.
One million dollars overpaid for dispensers
According to the US Department of Defense report, the soap dispensers are one of about a dozen spare parts for which Boeing overcharged. The cost of the profiteering amounted to nearly one million dollars, according to the agency.
The cost of a single Boeing soap dispenser to the Air Force was not disclosed. However, the Air Force overpaid a total of 149,072 dollars for all soap dispensers.
Inspector General: "Internal controls needed"
"The Air Force needs to establish and implement more effective internal controls to prevent overpaying for spare parts for the remainder of this contract, which runs through 2031," warned Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch. The official warned that this profiteering could result in other spare parts not being purchased under the contract - and this could reduce the C-17's operational readiness worldwide.
Boeing stated that it would investigate the allegations made in the report. The company announced that it would provide a detailed response "in the coming days".
According to the Air Force, the Boeing Globemaster C-17 is "the most flexible cargo aircraft". It can transport large pieces of equipment and groups of people for military, humanitarian or peacekeeping missions. US authorities own around 220 of these aircraft.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.