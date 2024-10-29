The dream of flying is increasingly becoming a reality

The Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland was the stage for the spectacle. Salzmann set three new world records in base jumping: the longest flight time (5:56 minutes), the longest flight distance (12.5 kilometers) and the greatest height difference (3402 meters) - without a motor drive. "The feeling was indescribable. We always knew that it would work. But we also had to put up with a lot of ups and downs," says the 37-year-old, who loved jumping down onto mattresses from the balcony of his parents' house as a child and later became a stuntman.