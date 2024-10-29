New world records
The dream of flying is increasingly becoming a reality
The Saalfelden-based extreme sportsman Peter Salzmann and his tinkerer colleague Andreas Podlipnik have written a new chapter in the history of human flight. The 37-year-old former stuntman also set three world records in the process and says: "That was just the beginning."
The dream of flying has been with mankind for thousands of years. One example of this is the inventor Daedalus in mythology. For Peter Salzmann from Saalfelden, this dream is increasingly becoming a reality. Together with his inventor buddy Andreas Podlipnik, a leading expert from Abersee, the 37-year-old has developed an innovative foil technology - a combination of a wingsuit and a rigid wing mounted on the underside.
"Secret mission"
In addition to a forward thrust, this also creates greater lift. The undertaking, in close collaboration with Red Bull, took a total of three years. Six prototypes, each with ten to 15 configurations ("It was a bit like Daniel Gyro Gearloose") were needed to achieve the goal. Everything was top secret. "We did all the test runs where nobody could see us. If they did, we quickly packed up our things," he tells the "Krone".
The Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland was the stage for the spectacle. Salzmann set three new world records in base jumping: the longest flight time (5:56 minutes), the longest flight distance (12.5 kilometers) and the greatest height difference (3402 meters) - without a motor drive. "The feeling was indescribable. We always knew that it would work. But we also had to put up with a lot of ups and downs," says the 37-year-old, who loved jumping down onto mattresses from the balcony of his parents' house as a child and later became a stuntman.
"There are lots of opportunities"
Jumping and flying has been his main profession for seven years. Although he travels all over the world, his home in Pinzgau makes him happiest, says the extreme athlete, who is married and has two children. "They like jumping too."
What happens after the successful premiere? "There are lots of possibilities," says Salzmann, without giving too much away. "But it's definitely not the end, it's much more the beginning." Because the dream of flying is far from over.
