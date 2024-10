Wiener Schnitzel is more expensive than ever!

"Since we opened in 2020, my service charges have more than doubled," Max Altweger snorts. When calculating his prices, the boss of the Wastlwirt in Salzburg-Maxglan - like his colleagues in the industry - has to achieve the almost impossible. How much can a meal cost so that you don't scare away customers and still make a profit as a restaurateur? This question is constantly driving Salzburg's restaurateurs in view of the high price level.