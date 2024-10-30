The long wait and the many contradictions

Crown witness - if you come clean, you don't have to pack up for prison, but you do have to approach the public prosecutors proactively, make a remorseful confession and provide new information. This is the case with Thomas Schmid, who has offered himself as a key witness for the WKStA in several corruption cases. Almost two years after Schmid officially applied for this status, no decision has yet been made. Why? The WKStA, which wants Schmid as a key witness, had to readjust a report from May. In August, the last preliminary report was submitted to the Ministry of Justice. Once the review has been completed, it will be passed on to the Council of Instructions. This is the ministry's advisory body responsible for "clamorous" cases.