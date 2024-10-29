In the Philippines
Frenchman ordered the abuse of children
The next serious case of abuse has shaken France: a 59-year-old Frenchman is alleged to have commissioned hundreds of rapes of girls in the Philippines and followed them directly on his computer via livestream. He is accused of aiding and abetting the rape of minors, sexual harassment and aiding and abetting human trafficking.
The trial against the animated film artist, who is well-known in France, is being held at a Paris jury court.
Victim unknown despite investigations
The accused's defense lawyer, Jane Peissel, told BFMTV that her client had confessed to all the terrible acts he was accused of, which he had commissioned via the Internet. Investigators found films of the girls on the man's cell phones and computers. Despite all the investigations, the victims could not be identified.
Women had to abuse girls
The accused is said to have transferred a total of around 50,000 euros to the Philippines since 2016, allegedly to pay women to abuse young girls aged between five and 15 on his instructions in front of a camera, reported France Info. The accused himself, who described himself as a "real paedophile" during questioning, spoke of 10,000 euros, which he used to pay at least 24 women for the abuse, which he watched via WhatsApp or Skype.
Expert: Philippines "stroke of luck for Western clients."
The abuse of children via livestream has increased significantly in recent times, particularly in the Philippines, said Socheata Sim, spokesperson for the anti-child abuse association Cameleon, to the magazine "JDD". "The Philippines is a popular destination: precarious family conditions, silent victims, a good internet connection, a godsend for Western clients."
The spokeswoman referred to information from the Philippine government, according to which the number of reports of paedophile content increased by 200% during the coronavirus pandemic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.