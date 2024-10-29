"Chill out your life"
Katzenberger counters criticism of Sophia’s appearance
At the weekend, Sophia celebrated her red carpet debut alongside mom Daniela Katzenberger and dad Lucas Cordalis. But the TV blonde is not prepared to accept the criticism that followed her daughter's magical appearance.
Dressed in a princess gown, the newborn posed for the photographers and answered the reporters' questions uninhibitedly. For fans of Daniela Katzenberger, Sophia's sweet debut was truly a surprise.
Criticism of Sophia's appearance
However, criticism of the appearance was soon voiced. Some people didn't like the fact that the Katzenberger daughter was on the red carpet at such an early age.
Others even suggested that the reality TV actress was only interested in attracting attention thanks to her daughter. And still others were bothered by the fact that Sophia wore a hint of make-up.
"I was allowed to do that too"
But the critics had done the math without the "cat". She immediately launched a counterattack in her Instagram story. In a long message, she clarified: "The event was on a Saturday at 6:30 pm." So her daughter "didn't let the cow fly until late at night", but instead "went to the hotel at 8 pm" with her dad Lucas Cordalis.
The TV blonde also refuses to accept the fact that her daughter's styling has been made an issue. Because "Sophia is allowed to use my mascara or put lip gloss on". She is aware that it is debatable "whether this is educationally valuable", the 38-year-old continued. But: "I was allowed to do that as a child too. Greetings to mom Iris."
What Lucas Cordalis had already explained to "Bunte" during the event was underlined once again by his wife in her message. Sophia's appearance was an exception and should remain so.
"Chill out your life"
Daniela Katzenberger has no sympathy for the fact that so many people are bothered by the fact that her daughter was allowed to accompany her parents to the event. "Of course you can get upset that we had ours with us for 1.5 hours, but you can also leave it alone," she explained - and added in conclusion: "As Sophia would say so beautifully: chill out your life."
