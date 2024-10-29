Difficult childhood prepared him for his career

Likes to be alone, but doesn't like to be lonely

According to the 68-year-old, it was a characteristic that later became an advantage: "When you learn to depend only on yourself and not need anyone else, life is easier. I can withdraw on my own and be happy because I don't need anyone." Which is not to say he avoids the company of others - just the 10 percent of people Hanks describes as "assholes and sociopaths". "The other 90 percent of people you meet in life are nice."