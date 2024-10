Oberwart are the new leaders – Viktoria bring up the rear!

SV Oberwart moved to the top of the Regionalliga Ost with a 1-0 win over Siegendorf in the Burgenland derby. Neusiedl/See lost 0:3 at bottom team Gloggnitz, a win that saw the promoted team hand the red lantern to Wiener Viktoria. Watch the video for the highlights of the 13th round of the 3rd division.