Trouble at Lake Wolfgangsee
Pupil was not allowed to travel on the Postbus
He wanted to go home for lunch after a hard day at school. But nothing came of it! "Please keep seats free for tourists," said the bus driver and simply left Wolfgang Laimer (10) standing at the bus stop in St. Gilgen.
A valid ticket, enough free seats - and yet ten-year-old Wolfgang Laimer was not allowed to board the Postbus on route 150 in St. Gilgen these days. His classmates also had to wait at the bus stop. "The seats have to be kept free for tourists," said the bus driver and did not take the children.
"We were very worried. My boy doesn't have a cell phone yet. We didn't know where he was - when he wasn't at home at the usual time," says dad Wolfgang Laimer. And: "But the bus driver obviously didn't care at all. The children stood there like oxen in front of a gate."
The problems surrounding route 150 - which connects the city of Salzburg with Bad Ischl - have been going on for years. It was only in the summer that several angry commuters contacted the "Krone".
They reported hopelessly overcrowded buses. After just a few stops, there was often not even free standing room in Salzburg-Gnigl. This is because Asian vacationers in particular like to use the 150. They really want to get to Ischl in order to get to Hallstatt from there. Johannes Gfrerer from the Salzburger Verkehrsverbund (SVV) told the "Krone" newspaper at the time that the problem was well known.
Wolfgang Laimer complained to the SVV on behalf of his son and also received a letter of apology. "Hopefully this won't happen again. We pay for my son to be able to use the bus."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
