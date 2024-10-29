“Days of Football” continue in Bregenz

"After the break, however, the morale was right. I expect the same performance and commitment against Hartberg," said the coach, who has his sights set on advancing to the last eight. For Austria, it is also about continuing the streak without defeat - 17 games including the ÖFB Cup. This time, however, their opponents are clearly the heavy favorites. "Hartberg are currently in the flow. They play bold, but also clean soccer and try to dominate their opponents in possession."