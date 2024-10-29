ÖFB Cup round of 16
“Days of Football” continue in Bregenz
It's only three days since the derby and soccer is back in the ImmoAgentur Stadium. The ÖFB Cup round of 16 matches continue, with both Lustenau and Bregenz playing at home against Hartberg and GAK.
Within 24 hours, the two Styrian clubs Hartberg and GAK will be guests in Bregenz. And on Saturday, Austria Lustenau complete a week of soccer with four home games in the same stadium against Amstetten. The groundsmen will have a lot of work to do to keep the pitch in a playable condition. The 1:1 in the Ländle duel certainly left its mark on Lustenau coach Martin Brenner. The 38-year-old was particularly annoyed by the poor first half.
"After the break, however, the morale was right. I expect the same performance and commitment against Hartberg," said the coach, who has his sights set on advancing to the last eight. For Austria, it is also about continuing the streak without defeat - 17 games including the ÖFB Cup. This time, however, their opponents are clearly the heavy favorites. "Hartberg are currently in the flow. They play bold, but also clean soccer and try to dominate their opponents in possession."
Dangerous ex-Rothose
The attacking duo of ex-Dornbin striker Patrik Mijic and Donis Avdijaj, who have scored nine times in the cup so far, pose a particular threat. Lustenau's back line will have a lot of work to do. Ibrahim Ouattara and Rafael Devisate are missing through injury.
