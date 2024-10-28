Austro companies are now trembling for their orders

Boss Oliver Blume is the main target of criticism. VW earned very well in China for a long time and was thus able to compensate for lower earnings in Europe, but the Chinese market has collapsed. At the same time, demand for e-cars is weakening. However, the Group has recently been able to compensate for the struggling combustion engine business with these for a long time. As a mass manufacturer, VW does not generally have the highest profit margins, so the global car crisis is now hitting the Group particularly hard.