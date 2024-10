Art & wine: an expression of culture and creation

The first collection is a collaboration with artist Martin Tardy. The Viennese artist is known for his abstract line art. Tardy draws his unique, figurative works with a single line throughout. At the Lauch event at the Reeh winery in Andau, he demonstrated his skills directly on stage. The guests were thrilled. Three wines, three labels in the launch collectionThere are three different wines and three different labels in the first edition of the "Artline Collection". "I selected a Chardonnay from 2021, a Syrah from 2020 and a cuvée, also from the 2020 vintage," explains Reeh. All three wines achieved 94 or 95 Falstaff points. To make the collection even more exclusive, it is a limited edition. "Strictly limited, exclusive and high-quality," says the winery.