Carinthian Social Democrats are ready to govern

After years in opposition, the Social Democrats once again have the chance to participate in government. And not only the committees are meeting in Vienna, but also in the federal states. However, the provincial party executive in Carinthia is only moderately interested in participating in government. "But it is time to take responsibility," says Carinthia's party leader Peter Kaiser after the meeting. And in doing so, compromises must also be made and a "coalition with the Austrians must be entered into."