Despite little interest

Carinthian Social Democrats are ready to govern

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 12:45

After the bitter defeat in the national elections, the Carinthian SPÖ is looking to the future. And while the provincial executive has little joy in a possible participation in government, for SP leader Peter Kaiser it is "time to take responsibility."

After years in opposition, the Social Democrats once again have the chance to participate in government. And not only the committees are meeting in Vienna, but also in the federal states. However, the provincial party executive in Carinthia is only moderately interested in participating in government. "But it is time to take responsibility," says Carinthia's party leader Peter Kaiser after the meeting. And in doing so, compromises must also be made and a "coalition with the Austrians must be entered into." 

Government negotiations with Carinthian signature
Deputy party leader Philip Kucher, who is playing a leading role in the exploratory talks, echoes these sentiments. "Politics is facing major challenges," says the Klagenfurt native. After all, Austria is struggling with economic growth, rising unemployment and national debt.

It is clear how important education is. Carinthia is a role model here.

Kärntens Parteichef Peter Kaiser

And the Social Democrats remain true to themselves when it comes to the issues that need to be tackled in the future government: affordable housing, health and care, education and reducing energy and heating costs. According to Kaiser and Kucher, the asylum issue must also be resolved quickly. But Carinthian issues should also find their place in the new government program.

Carinthian demands:

  • Resumption of planning for a rail freight line in the central region
  • Intercity stop in Kühnsdorf
  • Expansion of the Fürnitz logistics center
  • Bilateral support for a solution for the Plöcken Pass
  • Nationwide solution for victims of severe weather and natural disasters

"We are at the beginning of a long road," emphasizes the deputy head of the parliamentary group. And what role Kucher could play in a future government: "We are always ready, but the personnel debate comes at the very end," says Peter Kaiser.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

