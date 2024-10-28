Mountain rescue team welcomes new female recruits

Prospective trainees must already be mountain professionals

This is also due to her family background: her father Andreas, deputy head of operations in the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district, took her into the mountains at an early age. He emphasizes that the training is no walk in the park and that you definitely need to be experienced in mountaineering. Applicants also need to be confident on skis so that they can concentrate on the essentials in the "mountain rescue school": rescue and recovery.