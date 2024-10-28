Afraid of zombie stars? Expert: “Dandelion”

When a luminous dot appeared virtually out of nowhere in a constellation, Chinese skywatchers were thrilled. However, as the small "white dwarf" grew bigger and brighter, the sky researchers - the year was 1181 - became frightened. When the structure suddenly disappeared into nothingness after almost six months, a zombie event was once suspected. Today we know that it was the last gasp of a star into a supernova, which only very rarely leaves behind usable remnants of matter. They were only rediscovered in 2021 thanks to modern technology.