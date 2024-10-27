Dramatic situation
Hiker (67) was stuck on the mountain for 75 minutes
He could neither move forwards nor backwards and had to hold on with both hands. A 67-year-old man got into mountain distress on the Grünberg (Upper Austria). Other hikers discovered the man and informed the rescue teams. After 75 anxious minutes, the man was finally rescued.
The 67-year-old from the district of Gmunden climbed the 1870-metre-high Grünberg in the municipality of Ebensee from the Offensee parking lot at around 8 a.m. on the national holiday. The ascent route chosen by the experienced and local mountaineer is not marked and is rarely used. Shortly below the summit ridge, at around 11.10 a.m., the man fell into a steep slope to the right of the path.
Hiker lost his footing
Conditions were very slippery on the damp, earthy and grassy ground. The 67-year-old lost his footing in the steep terrain and was unable to move forwards or backwards from his position. He had to hold on with both hands and was therefore unable to make the emergency call independently. Two local hikers following behind noticed the man and informed the emergency services.
Rescued with a rope
Until they arrived, the hikers tried to secure the man from the ridge with their poles. The 67-year-old had to hold out in his position for around 75 minutes until he was rescued unharmed by the crew of the Libelle police helicopter using a 30-meter rope.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
