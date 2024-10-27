Hiker (67) was stuck on the mountain for 75 minutes

The 67-year-old from the district of Gmunden climbed the 1870-metre-high Grünberg in the municipality of Ebensee from the Offensee parking lot at around 8 a.m. on the national holiday. The ascent route chosen by the experienced and local mountaineer is not marked and is rarely used. Shortly below the summit ridge, at around 11.10 a.m., the man fell into a steep slope to the right of the path.