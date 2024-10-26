Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

AI Symposium St. Veit

The ducal city under the sign of artificial intelligence

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 14:00

Artificial intelligence in art, education and business is currently in the spotlight in St. Veit. Experts and artists are discussing and providing information as part of a symposium. The format is to be continued with other topics.

0 Kommentare

Talking about artificial intelligence and shedding light on its many aspects, away from the hype and hysteria - that is the aim of a dedicated symposium in St. Veit. "It was important to us to make artificial intelligence tangible. It works when you bring people together," emphasized Mayor Martin Kulmer at the official opening of the St. Veit Symposium: Artificial Intelligence. "It's about discussing burning issues. We will continue this format."

The presentation of "Mind Machines" was fascinating. (Bild: Felix Justich)
The presentation of "Mind Machines" was fascinating.
(Bild: Felix Justich)
The Fuchspalast was the center of the symposium. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The Fuchspalast was the center of the symposium.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Mayor Martin Kulmer at the exhibition in St. Veit town hall. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Mayor Martin Kulmer at the exhibition in St. Veit town hall.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Angelika Maier organized the AI event. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Angelika Maier organized the AI event.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Many exhibitors presented themselves in the St. Veit flower hall. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Many exhibitors presented themselves in the St. Veit flower hall.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Visitors were able to try out virtual reality at the Fraunhofer Austria stand. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Visitors were able to try out virtual reality at the Fraunhofer Austria stand.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Self-driving mobility was also a topic at the AI symposium in St. Veit. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Self-driving mobility was also a topic at the AI symposium in St. Veit.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Reading uncle Christian and reading fox "Theo" with the youngest AI fans. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Reading uncle Christian and reading fox "Theo" with the youngest AI fans.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Educational robot "Elias" was also present. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Educational robot "Elias" was also present.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Many pupils were also present at the panel on the topic of education. (Bild: Felix Justich)
Many pupils were also present at the panel on the topic of education.
(Bild: Felix Justich)
People were able to write down their thoughts on AI on screens like these. (Bild: Felix Justich)
People were able to write down their thoughts on AI on screens like these.
(Bild: Felix Justich)

New skills or total denial
The first panel, which took place before the opening, fulfilled the high expectations of the symposium. Education and AI experts engaged in lively discussions, including a deliberately provocative statement by HTL director Hubert Lutnik (Mössingerstraße, Klagenfurt): "AI is making us stupid!" The panel agreed that the technology requires new skills from students and teachers - whether in the application of AI or in the tasks set for the students.

They also had their say, as some classes were present. "I don't want to say too much because there are also teachers there, but I use AI for presentations, foreign-language texts or research," said one pupil, while another expressed the complete opposite view: "I refuse to use AI because it makes us think less!"

Will AI replace art and artists?
The artistic part of the symposium and the next discussion began with a performance of "Mind Machines" - music by, with and about AI. ChatGPT and co. present creative minds with new challenges. Texts, images, videos and songs can now be generated at the touch of a button. "Will AI replace writers in the long term?" asks crime novelist Roland Zingerle.

But it was also about how racist and sexist prejudices are finding their way into the new technology and shaping it. The lively discussion ultimately came to an open end: "Will AI replace artists or will we all be artists?"

Hope for the economy and a revolution 
AI is also looking for answers to problems such as energy efficiency and the shortage of skilled workers. The panel of representatives from politics, business and research ventured a look into the future. Under the motto "Curse and blessing", the experts see great opportunities that must be used sensibly, but also great risks.

Even in the field of law, an AI revolution is imminent. "Many contracts and the analysis of court rulings already work with AI. Our profession will change enormously in the coming years," explained lawyer Konrad Burger-Scheidlin, who provided information on legal topics in the Blumenhalle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf