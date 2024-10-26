AI Symposium St. Veit
The ducal city under the sign of artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence in art, education and business is currently in the spotlight in St. Veit. Experts and artists are discussing and providing information as part of a symposium. The format is to be continued with other topics.
Talking about artificial intelligence and shedding light on its many aspects, away from the hype and hysteria - that is the aim of a dedicated symposium in St. Veit. "It was important to us to make artificial intelligence tangible. It works when you bring people together," emphasized Mayor Martin Kulmer at the official opening of the St. Veit Symposium: Artificial Intelligence. "It's about discussing burning issues. We will continue this format."
New skills or total denial
The first panel, which took place before the opening, fulfilled the high expectations of the symposium. Education and AI experts engaged in lively discussions, including a deliberately provocative statement by HTL director Hubert Lutnik (Mössingerstraße, Klagenfurt): "AI is making us stupid!" The panel agreed that the technology requires new skills from students and teachers - whether in the application of AI or in the tasks set for the students.
They also had their say, as some classes were present. "I don't want to say too much because there are also teachers there, but I use AI for presentations, foreign-language texts or research," said one pupil, while another expressed the complete opposite view: "I refuse to use AI because it makes us think less!"
Will AI replace art and artists?
The artistic part of the symposium and the next discussion began with a performance of "Mind Machines" - music by, with and about AI. ChatGPT and co. present creative minds with new challenges. Texts, images, videos and songs can now be generated at the touch of a button. "Will AI replace writers in the long term?" asks crime novelist Roland Zingerle.
But it was also about how racist and sexist prejudices are finding their way into the new technology and shaping it. The lively discussion ultimately came to an open end: "Will AI replace artists or will we all be artists?"
Hope for the economy and a revolution
AI is also looking for answers to problems such as energy efficiency and the shortage of skilled workers. The panel of representatives from politics, business and research ventured a look into the future. Under the motto "Curse and blessing", the experts see great opportunities that must be used sensibly, but also great risks.
Even in the field of law, an AI revolution is imminent. "Many contracts and the analysis of court rulings already work with AI. Our profession will change enormously in the coming years," explained lawyer Konrad Burger-Scheidlin, who provided information on legal topics in the Blumenhalle.
